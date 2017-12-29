By Rashid Shirinov

MIDA has completed the construction of the first 12 buildings in the Yasamal residential complex, which is its first project under the State Housing Construction Agency under the President of Azerbaijan, MIDA informed on December 29.

The Yasamal residential complex, which will consist of 29 buildings, will provide housing to 1,843 families, the statement says.

Construction and installation works in the first 12 residential buildings of the complex and in the building of the general education school for 960 places have already been completed, and now finishing work continues. Simultaneously, the construction of other multi-apartment residential buildings continues, and works are also carried out to provide the territory with appropriate engineering communications.

It is noteworthy that this residential complex constructed in Yasamal district is preferential. A land plot of 11.6 hectares was allocated last year for its construction.

The town will consist of 29 multi-apartment residential buildings: 17 of them will be two-block and nine-storey and 12 – one-block and 12-storey. As many as 301 of 1,854 apartments in these buildings will be one-room, 1,110 - two-room, 443 - three-room. The area of one-room apartments will be 31-33 square meters, of two-room apartments – 50-58 m2, and of three-room apartments – about 70 m2.

MIDA has launched registration of citizens wishing to purchase subsidized housing started from May 30, 2017.

The monthly payment for the purchase of a three-room apartment in a mortgage will not exceed 300 manats ($176), and for a one-room apartment it will amount to 130-150 manats ($76-88).

