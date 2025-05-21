President Aliyev's Hungary visit marks new phase in Baku-Budapest relations

21 May 2025 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

When looking at the trade turnover between the countries, a situation is still seen in favour of Hungary. In 2023, there was a trade turnover of $48.4 million between Azerbaijan and Hungary, and approximately $43 million of this turnover was accounted for by goods exported from Hungary to Azerbaijan. In 2024, the trade turnover reached $62.3 million. Of this, $54.8 million consisted of products sold to us by Hungary. Azerbaijan sold products worth...

