24 March 2025 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Brussels is once again stirring the pot and reigniting tensions in the South Caucasus with its unnecessary interventions. This is not the first time, but the manner in which the Belgian Federal Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has approached the issue raises serious doubts about the political system's integrity, both within the Committee and the country as a whole.

Els Van Hoof, a Belgian Federal Member of Parliament, recently told Armenian media that her government stands in defense of all Armenians, claiming that Belgium shares the same democratic values as Armenia. But what democratic values is she referring to? It is particularly ironic that Belgium—whose colonial past is marred by exploitation, imperialism, and historical atrocities—would invoke these values while supporting a country that occupied Azerbaijani lands for over three decades.

Belgium’s colonial history, including its past control over Rwanda, Burundi, the Congo, and the Lado Enclave until the 1960s, casts a long shadow. It’s no surprise, then, that Belgium seems to have an affinity for Armenia. But what is less expected is Belgium’s calls for justice on behalf of a group of war criminals who used the Lachin road to smuggle arms and ammunition for terrorism, and are now facing trial for crimes against humanity in Baku.

It is likely that the Armenian lobby has once again worked its magic, influencing Belgian politicians with misleading information about the South Caucasus. If not for this influence, how else could Belgian lawmakers—who seem to lack even the most basic understanding of the region’s geography—make such uninformed statements?

First and foremost, the Lachin road is part of Azerbaijan’s territory. During the occupation, this route was used for the illegal settlement of Armenians in the region. Historically, it was a transit route for Armenians traveling between deoccupied Garabagh and Western Azerbaijan—today’s Armenia—because of the natural terrain between Zangazur in the east and the western part of Azerbaijan, which made it a more convenient path. Over time, Armenians who sought to expand their territorial claims in the region began portraying the Lachin road as their own "corridor," even though its historical use was different.

This narrative also extends to the Zangazur corridor, which plays a significant role in the broader strategic context, including Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity - the only segment that connects Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan's mainland and the territory that has been usurped in the late 1920th. Since 2020, these Armenian territorial ambitions have faltered. Armenia’s long-held territorial aspirations have been thwarted, and today, Yerevan, along with its international lobbyists, continues to peddle fabricated historical narratives to mislead Western politicians.

Belgium may have a sentimental attachment to Armenia and Armenians, but this platonic affection does not give the country the right to violate international law. No matter what resolutions or sanctions they may contemplate against Azerbaijan, such actions will ultimately backfire. If they continue to disregard international laws, they should not underestimate Azerbaijan’s ability to restore the rule of law in the region.