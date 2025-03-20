Azerbaijan's currency shift: Decline in dollar and ruble, rise in euro interest

20 March 2025 20:26 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Recent data from Azerbaijan's Central Bank reveals a noteworthy shift in the currency preferences of the population during the first two months of 2025. This shift is reflected in the reduction of the purchase of US dollars and Russian rubles, while interest in the euro has significantly increased. The trends observed in January and February 2025 present important implications for Azerbaijan's economy, the behavior of its population, and the future trajectory of exchange rate dynamics in the country.

