Azerbaijan’s gold imports hit new high, reflecting economic stability goals
Gold has long been considered a safe haven during times of economic uncertainty, and its attractiveness has surged in recent years due to various global factors. The price of gold saw substantial growth in 2024, rising from $2,000 per ounce in January to $2,900 by December, and by March 2025, it reached an all-time high of $3,000 per ounce. This rise in value is largely attributed to geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures, which have prompted both investors and central banks to turn to gold as a reliable store of value.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!