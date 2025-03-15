Azerbaijan’s gold imports hit new high, reflecting economic stability goals

15 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Gold has long been considered a safe haven during times of economic uncertainty, and its attractiveness has surged in recent years due to various global factors. The price of gold saw substantial growth in 2024, rising from $2,000 per ounce in January to $2,900 by December, and by March 2025, it reached an all-time high of $3,000 per ounce. This rise in value is largely attributed to geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures, which have prompted both investors and central banks to turn to gold as a reliable store of value.

