Azernews.Az

Saturday March 15 2025

Azerbaijan’s gold imports hit new high, reflecting economic stability goals

15 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s gold imports hit new high, reflecting economic stability goals
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Gold has long been considered a safe haven during times of economic uncertainty, and its attractiveness has surged in recent years due to various global factors. The price of gold saw substantial growth in 2024, rising from $2,000 per ounce in January to $2,900 by December, and by March 2025, it reached an all-time high of $3,000 per ounce. This rise in value is largely attributed to geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures, which have prompted both investors and central banks to turn to gold as a reliable store of value.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more