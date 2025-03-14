14 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, has firmly established itself as a key global platform for discussing crucial geopolitical, economic, and environmental issues. This reflects the growing trust and confidence that international states place in Azerbaijan's role in shaping world events. The country's strategic position and its ability to host significant global events further underscore its increasing importance in global affairs.

In November 2023, Baku successfully hosted the UN Climate Change Conference, establishing itself as a mediator for global environmental policy decisions that will impact humanity's future. Now, in March 2025, Azerbaijan once again takes center stage with the 12th edition of the Global Baku Forum, a high-level event that gathers leaders and experts from around the world to exchange ideas on pressing global challenges. The theme of this year’s forum, “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities,” reflects the need for fresh perspectives in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

Global Baku Forum: A vital platform for dialogue

The Global Baku Forum has become an annual occasion for critical discussions on the world’s most urgent issues. The forum’s significance lies not only in its rich discussions but also in the diversity of participants it attracts. With more than 300 prominent leaders from over 60 countries, including former presidents, prime ministers, heads of international agencies, and former ministers, the event offers a unique platform for dialogue across generations of political leadership.

This year, the forum will address an array of global challenges, including shifts in the global geopolitical order, multilateralism, the ongoing global health crisis, and regional stability. Discussions will also touch upon global initiatives such as COP29 and how countries can jointly work towards sustainable development and recovery. The gathering of such a wide array of experts and decision-makers in Baku demonstrates Azerbaijan’s growing role as a bridge between East and West, North and South, and its ability to foster dialogue on vital global issues.

Azerbaijan’s role in global leadership

Azerbaijan's growing influence on the world stage was emphasized by President Ilham Aliyev in his opening remarks at the forum. The President highlighted Azerbaijan’s leadership role in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), underscoring the country’s commitment to neutrality, peace, and multilateral cooperation. Under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the NAM, the country played a pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing humanitarian assistance to more than 80 countries. This reflects Azerbaijan’s broader foreign policy strategy of maintaining active, positive relationships with both the Global South and the Global North.

The NAM’s founding principles, which advocate for non-alignment during global geopolitical conflicts, align closely with Azerbaijan’s approach to global issues. Azerbaijan’s ability to mediate and provide assistance during the pandemic exemplifies the country’s dedication to peace, stability, and development, particularly in times of crisis. In extending its chairmanship of the NAM until 2023, Azerbaijan reinforced its commitment to these principles, leveraging its position to promote dialogue and cooperation among nations.

Energy leadership: A cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s influence

Azerbaijan’s role as an energy supplier has also been a critical aspect of its international stature. President Aliyev spoke at length about the country's responsible management of its energy resources, notably in relation to Azerbaijan’s role in the global energy market. The country has emerged as a reliable energy supplier, exporting natural gas to 12 European countries through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), a key component of the Southern Gas Corridor. The President’s remarks at the forum on Azerbaijan’s energy exports, including future plans to expand gas supplies, highlight the country’s central role in European energy security.

The successful hosting of COP29 in Baku further cemented Azerbaijan's reputation as a responsible energy producer committed to sustainable energy solutions. Despite some Western media criticism surrounding the event, President Aliyev emphasized that the decision to hold COP29 in Baku was a testament to the country’s significant contributions to global energy policy and environmental sustainability. This reinforces Azerbaijan’s growing role not only as an energy supplier but also as a responsible actor in global environmental governance.

Azerbaijan’s diplomatic outreach: Strengthening regional ties

Beyond energy, Azerbaijan has also fostered strong diplomatic relations with countries participating in the forum. President Aliyev underscored the longstanding economic and infrastructural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania, as well as broader efforts to strengthen ties with other regional and global players. Albanian President Bayram Begaj echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of cooperation in the fields of economy and infrastructure for the mutual benefit of both nations.

In a similar vein, the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, praised the Global Baku Forum for becoming a vital platform for sharing ideas and addressing regional and international issues. The Forum’s importance is especially pronounced in 2025, a year that many view as a pivotal moment of transition for the world. Siljanovska-Davkova noted that multilateralism is increasingly giving way to polarization, underscoring the urgent need for platforms like the Global Baku Forum to facilitate dialogue and collaboration on overcoming global challenges.

Looking ahead: A hub for multilateral cooperation

The 12th Global Baku Forum is a testament to Azerbaijan’s growing influence in shaping the global discourse. As the world grapples with numerous geopolitical, economic, and environmental challenges, the forum provides a vital space for leaders and experts to reflect on the evolving global order and explore opportunities for cooperation.

Azerbaijan’s role as a facilitator of dialogue and multilateral cooperation is becoming ever more prominent. As the country continues to lead discussions on global challenges—from energy security and climate change to regional stability—it is clear that Azerbaijan is not only a key player in its region but also an influential actor on the world stage. The Global Baku Forum serves as a crucial reminder that, despite the polarization seen in other areas of global politics, there remains an urgent need for dialogue and collective action to tackle the world’s most pressing issues.