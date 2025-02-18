Azerbaijan's gold strategy comes as hedge against global fluctuations
Azerbaijan ranked as the fifth-largest gold buyer in 2024, according to the World Gold Council’s latest report. The global trend of increasing gold reserves continues, driven by economic uncertainties and the need for a stable hedge against inflation. However, Azerbaijan’s gold acquisitions are not made by the country’s central bank but rather by the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ). What is the purpose behind this large-scale gold purchase? Is it an effective strategy, and will it continue?
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!