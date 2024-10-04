Garabagh resumes its dynamics: President Ilham Aliyev engages construction efforts

4 October 2024 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Following the successful liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation, a comprehensive and strategic approach to reconstruction was initiated in these areas. This critical issue has consistently occupied a prominent position on the Republic's national agenda, reflecting the government's commitment to revitalizing the regions and ensuring sustainable development.

This initiative not only aims to restore the physical infrastructure that was damaged during the years of occupation but also seeks to create a thriving economic environment that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

The reconstruction efforts encompass a wide range of sectors, including housing, education, healthcare, and transportation, all designed to meet modern requirements and improve the quality of life for residents. By prioritising the integration of advanced technologies and sustainable practices, the government is working to ensure that the economic revival in these liberated regions is both resilient and forward-looking.

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is achieving great success in socio-economic development. The President personally oversees the construction efforts. On October 3, he and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Jabrayil district, where they reviewed newly created infrastructure projects.

During the visit, they inspected the construction of private houses and social facilities in Horovlu village, as well as participated in the opening of a full secondary school with 960 seats named after Mehdi Mehdizade in Jabrayil city.

President Aliyev also laid the foundation for the non-alcoholic beverage production complex of "Azersun Holding" LLC in Jabrayl city.

Later, he laid the foundation for the brooding egg production factory of "Hijaz Gushchulug" in Soltanli village of Jabrayil district.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also visited the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" Industrial Park in Jabrayil district, where they participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the furniture cluster of the Lithuanian company "Dominari," as well as factories for "Garabagh Stone" LLC and "Prestige-Kimya" LLC.

It should be noted that the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" Industrial Park was established based on the President's Decree dated October 4, 2021. The main goals of this industrial park include: the revival of liberated territories, the development of Garabagh's industrial potential, support for entrepreneurship, the organization of competitive industrial production based on modern technologies, and increasing employment in the production sector.

Later, the head of state visited the Zangilan district, where he participated in the opening of the Digital Control Center for the Zangilan Electric Power Network, operated by Azerishig OJSC. He laid the foundations for the fifth and sixth residential complexes in Zangilan and reviewed the construction of a 104-apartment residential complex in the district.

It is important to recall that the government has developed a program titled "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development." One of the main focuses of this program is the implementation of the Great Return. The state is creating favorable conditions for repatriation by clearing territories of mines, developing modern infrastructure, and reviving the economy. This is a primary objective of the government's economic policy.

In Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, significant financial resources are allocated by the state for constructing tunnels, internationally important corridors, airports, and the implementation of mega-projects overall. In addition to large-scale restoration and reconstruction, rapid economic reintegration measures are being undertaken in the economic regions of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur against the backdrop of ongoing construction efforts.

Through these multifaceted reconstruction efforts, the Republic is committed to transforming the liberated areas into vibrant hubs of economic activity, fostering a sustainable and inclusive future for all citizens.

Nazrin Abdul is AzerNews' staff journalist

