Whenever provocative calls are made, when headlights show some meaningless disputes in the political agenda, only one name is remembered - Luis Ocampo.

Argentina's Luis Gabriel Moreno-Ocampo, former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, is known for his criminal and corrupt past, whether during his tenure at the International Criminal Court or later, his name has been involved in questionable financial machinations.

Ocampo is also known as a professional subversive, thanks to the financial support of the Armenian lobby. Although he does not know the South Caucasus deeply, he greatly admires Azerbaijan and its policy. This interest of Ocampo was further expanded during separatist and terrorist operations by Armenians in Garabagh after the Patriotic War.

Ocompo, who was once accused of corruption and sexual harassment, had friendly relations with Serzh Sargsyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, the former separatist leader, who is under arrest in Baku.

He knows the issue of crime very well because he himself witnessed, and participated in one of them during his time in Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Middle East. As the saying goes, "Practice makes perfect". Ocampo, who devoted all his career to financial support and crook moneys, undoubtedly owes his professionalism to the Armenian lobby.

In this attempt, he called for a boycott of COP29 in a different form to stand out from the rest. In the biased letter, which consists of empty claims, which are clearly addressed to the Armenians without giving any reason, he emphasises that not only the COP29 in Azerbaijan but the COP itself is unnecessary in. Calling Azerbaijan's green energy initiative, which is appreciated by the world, empty and meaningless, Ocampo clearly shows that he was just caught up in the euphoria of the financial support he received from the Armenian lobby.

COP is not limited to Azerbaijan, where the joint initiative of countries from all over the world plays a paramount role. Today, while many countries of the world support Azerbaijan in its green initiative, the fact that immoral people like Ocampo started a boycott campaign against it cannot be considered only a disrespect to Azerbaijan but to the whole world.

