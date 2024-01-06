US anti-Azerbaijani position can be intended to hinder peace in S Caucasus

6 January 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Trying to show itself as the representative of democracy and human rights, the United States has for some reason recently been engaged in grossly violating the principles of democracy. Extending a helping hand to conflicts around the world, the US State Department creates an illusion of helping by bypassing the ongoing material enrichment of the corrupt system. After offering Azerbaijan a platform to sign a peace treaty with Armenia in Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken may have changed his mind based on the latter's actions.

Armenian lobby is not slumbering and is gaining support from the corrupt authorities of the USA and probably continues to infect the rest of the world. Thus, US diplomacy continues to amaze the world with its unprofessionalism and irresponsibility. The State Department, as is known, regularly reports on religious freedom in the world.

There is also a "black list" of countries where this religious freedom is violated: China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. And now, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is presenting another report on religious freedom that includes Azerbaijan among the countries that require oversight for possible violations of religious freedom.

The move was followed by an unsubstantiated document from Secretary of State J. Blinken's office, in which he placed Azerbaijan on a special watch list, possibly because of a heavy bag of gold not only from the Armenian lobby but also possibly from the "elites" involved in the Jeffrey Epstein and Gillane Maxwell cases. The list of 150 names of famous people from the highest ranks, musicians, actors, and former and current presidents of America was recently made public after many years since the capture and death of Epstein. Both he and his enabler (Maxwell) are accused of the most heinous, sordid, and inhuman things like human trafficking and selling underage children for sexual exploitation. What will it be like for the minions of chaos in the USA and around the world now that the world recognizes these names? After all, there are those who have ever supported and are supporting Armenia, such as Adam Schiff, Tonny Blair, Joe Biden, and the Clintons).

"In addition, I have placed Algeria, Azerbaijan, Central African Republic, Comoros, and Vietnam on the Special Watch List for engaging in or tolerating serious violations of religious freedom."

After these events and the confusion of power and the United State's cultural strata about crimes against humanity, some congressional authorities made statements listing countries as "countries of special concern because they have participated in or tolerated particularly serious violations of religious freedom." The allegations themselves carry no weight in trying to change America's dire power situation and somehow save it from "re-drying the swamp."

A country that worships the "horned beast" and promotes satanism for children at schools speaks of a threat to religion. In a 'Christian country' where 100k children disappear without a trace every year and buried children next to churches speak of religion and freedom.

The former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza expressed his opinion on the statement of the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the inclusion of Azerbaijan among the countries where Azerbaijan is included in the list of countries requiring supervision for possible violations of religious freedom.

Raising concerns about religious freedom in Azerbaijan seems an inappropriate attempt to undermine one of the greatest strengths of Azerbaijani society, which is religious and ethnic tolerance.

"My personal experience living in Azerbaijan and working on U.S.-Azerbaijani relations is that Azerbaijan is remarkably diverse and tolerant when it comes to its various religious communities. One of Azerbaijan's greatest strengths strategically from a U.S. perspective is that Azerbaijani society is secular, with a predominantly Shia Islamic society, but it is inherently secular," he said.

Despite the false accusations against Azerbaijan, this will not prevent it from reaching a peace treaty with Armenia, in the extreme case Baku will use the moment to bide its time until the "beast system falls" to create peace.

---

Abbas Ganbay is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @Noend33

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz