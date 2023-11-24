SPECA to further contribute to strengthening links among member states

24 November 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Becoming a global economic partner, Azerbaijan is already recognized as a state with economic and political influence on the Eurasian continent. It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan also chairs the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and on this occasion the Summit of heads of state and government of the Member States of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) is being held in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

SPECA is going to play an important role in developing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and fraternal Central Asian countries. Apart from SPECA member countries, the leaders of Georgia, Hungary and the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council participated in the event as honorable guests on Azerbaijan's initiative.

Given that most SPECA member countries are dynamic countries in the world in terms of economy and they have achieved tremendous economic development for 30 years since gaining their independence, the participation of guests of honour could pave the road for evolving the Forum from regional to globally important event. So, Azerbaijan's initiative is worthy of appreciation.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made an opening speech and stressed the difficulties that the member countries had faced when SPECA was formed.

“At the time of SPECA’s inception, the Member States were taking their first steps as independent countries. We were facing a multitude of problems and challenges. In the last 25 years, we have overcome major challenges, strengthened our state sovereignty, become valuable members of the international community, and achieved rapid economic development,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

To look through the history of member states retrospectively, one could see that the countries faced numerous problems such as demographic, economic, nuclear, territorial disputes, and so on in the 1990s along with gaining independence. However, all these problems could not have a negative impact on the newly independent states. On the contrary, many difficulties as a test made those countries step forward decisively and have a say in their geographical space. For example, Uzbekistan has become the center of machine building in the region, Kazakhstan got rid of nuclear bombs inherited from the USSR, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan became the energy hub, international transit routes such as One Belt One Road and Middle Corridor that pass through the region. Besides, demography increased, once-poor countries gradually turned into middle-income countries over the past three decades. Of course, all these achievements were gained, as the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, due to the strengthening of state sovereignty, becoming valuable members of the international community and political stabilities that set the scene for rapid economic development.

But unfortunately, the global powers are still trying to prevent it, the continuation of conflicts in some countries serves the interests of those forces. As for Azerbaijan, it remains unchanged in its position of peace.

​“Today, wars, conflicts and bloody clashes are raging in various regions across the globe, whereas, our countries enjoy peace, stability and security, with successful growth and development processes underway. This is a significant accomplishment and success of our states and peoples,” the President added.

As for the forces and the countries that acted as tools of the said forces which intended to leave the member states in turmoil, in a nutshell, they failed. Today, in an unstable world, these forces go the extra mile to cooperate with SPECA countries to save the day. Regarding the countries that once acted as tools of these forces, they have lost their credibility. As the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said there are quite a few failed and dependent states worldwide trying to sit on two or more chairs, aiming to serve several patrons and eager to turn their countries into an arena of a standoff between bigger states. History itself gives these countries tough lessons, and surely they will not forget these lessons for centuries. Armenia is one of them, which almost lost its independence. However, SPECA countries have been managed to strengthen statehood and make the world reckon with them.

“One of them is Azerbaijan’s neighbor, Armenia. Such countries cannot be viewed as truly independent. The foreign policy of these countries is not based on their people’s will, and their fate lies in the hands of foreign sponsors. Meanwhile, SPECA Member States are truly independent because they pursue independent foreign and domestic policies,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

Like other member countries, Azerbaijan achieved robust economic development by pursuing independent foreign and domestic policies. Azerbaijan’s GDP increased by four times, budget revenues grew by 30 times and foreign trade turnover by more than 10 times. In parallel with these economic developments, Azerbaijan’s direct foreign debt did not hike. On the other words, Azerbaijan gained all these achievements with its own resources. As the President Ilham Aliyev said currently Azerbaijan’s foreign debt currently accounts for 10 percent of its GDP.

In addition, Azerbaijan could enhance its foreign exchange reserves as well. As is known, currently some countries in the world, suffer from a shortage of foreign exchange reserves and it impacts negatively to their economy. However, due to the long-sighted political and economic measures Azerbaijan is safe from these risks.

Besides, Azerbaijan also has been able to reduce the poverty level has dropped from 50 to 5.5. percent.

“We have succeeded in creating a favorable investment climate in our country. 310 billion USD have been invested in Azerbaijan in the last 20 years, nearly 200 billion USD of which is being invested in the non-oil sector of our economy. In recent years, Azerbaijan has invested billions of dollars in its transportation infrastructure, becoming one of Eurasia’s transportation and logistics hubs located along the East-West and North-South transportation corridors,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

In his address, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also touched on the invasion of 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territories by Armenia in the 1990s and the liberation of these lands in 2020. He pointed out that Armenia had not only invaded its neighbor’s territories but also committed ethnical cleansing. He noted that Azerbaijan had conducted fruitless negotiations for 30 years.

“In November 2020, the Azerbaijani people gained the brightest victory of our history. Azerbaijan defeated Armenia in the 44-day Patriotic War and put an end to occupation. We ourselves enforced the four UN Security Council resolutions of 1993 that had remained on paper for 27 years,” the President added.

President Aliyev emphasized that Armenia did not comply with its obligations and did not withdraw its 15,000 servicemen from Azerbaijan. They continued terror activities and Azerbaijani military servicemen fell victim to their military provocations.

Azerbaijani President pointed out that to counter these threats and to eliminate the grey zone, Azerbaijan conducted an anti-terror operation in Garabagh on 19-20 September. The Azerbaijani President stressed that in just one day, Azerbaijan fully restored sovereignty over its entire territory.

Today, as a result of all this hard work, Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale projects in the Garabagh economic region. Azerbaijan has not benefited from the financial resources of any state or organization both in the acquisition of its sovereignty and in the construction of newly created cities in the region. All this is an indicator of the economy and political will of Azerbaijan, which is strengthening day by day.

At the end of his speech at the summit, the head of state drew attention to this issue. He informed the participants about the ongoing construction works in Garabagh and expressed his special thanks to the countries like Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan that have been of great support within the project.

