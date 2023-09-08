Truth is like the Sun, you cannot hide it: Armenian media came out bolder than Pashinyan

8 September 2023 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia made a record by admitting the truth about the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Although this was expected, it did not look like an action specific to Armenians, and it can be considered a miracle that such a confession was published even by Armenia for a moment in the media.

Thus, in the article published by Armenia's "News.am" news site, it has once again admitted that it recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. It is noted in the article that "taking into account the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on not holding meetings under martial law, in the current situation, the police urges strict observance of public order, restraint, not to follow various provocations, not to take steps that destabilize the country. The police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have their powers to ensure public order and public safety within. The police will take appropriate measures in accordance with the law against those who grossly violate public order."

It is interesting, if so-called presidential elections will be held in the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh, and if the separatist regime and Armenia, which fully support them, consider Azerbaijanəs Garabagh as an “independent state”, then what could be thought about the call to comply with the decree issued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev? As the saying goes, Truth is like the Sun, you cannot hide it. Armenians hide the truth in themselves - some out of fear, some out of sick stubbornness. Perhaps, the Armenian journalist who wrote this strongly wished the Azerbaijani police for a moment to prevent the chaos that a thug like Samvel Babayan would cause before the so-called election in protest against the puppet regime. Indeed, when the matter is approached both legally and logically, a tragicomic scene emerges. According to the Azerbaijani legislation, the separatist regime is holding elections under the protection of the Azerbaijani police...

Taking into account all the above, what the Armenian press has done can be considered as a positive side of the step that the Prime Minister of Armenia has not taken or could not take for a long time.

However, the question arises, what was the first thought of the Armenian press when writing this truth? The reporter may have understood for a moment what conscience, honesty and unbiasedness are. But as it can be seen, this did not last long. Of course, adhering to the principle that the press should follow the path of the Prime Minister, the article was immediately deleted. Just as Pashinyan denies what he said after returning from every meeting, the Armenian press follows exactly his footsteps.

Still, they should be grateful to Azerbaijan for making the Armenian press feel what conscience and, most importantly, honesty are. This time, even if they experience these feelings for a moment, one day they will admit it themselves and write about it for the rest of their lives.

