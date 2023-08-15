Zatulin tries to tarnish Russia's relations with regional states

15 August 2023 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Sometimes there are strange moments in politics. For example, one politician dies and another one replaces him with the same prototype.

Every time Konstantin Fyodorovich Zatulin makes a statement to the press with his rhetoric, for some reason he always reminds us of Vladimir Zhirinovsky. It is true that saying a word is as important as real action, but if you don't say it on the spot, the word loses its value.

The last statement of the Russian politician to the local press regarding Garabagh and Azerbaijan-Armenia relations was considered both inappropriate and ridiculous.

Although Zatulin was able to successfully continue the tradition of the "late" Zhirnovsky with his somewhat powerful speech, he could not fully express his thoughts. It seems that Mr. Zatulin, like previous rhetoricians, has learned to speak without thinking about the beginning and the end of his words.

At the beginning of his comment, he criticized the leadership of Armenia, but later he named Turkiye in his comment. The Russian politician tried to threaten Turkiye and meant that Russia is the one and only power in the South Caucasus. However, Zatulin went to the extreme and expressed an unethical attitude towards all three states as well as the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. First of all, Zatulin should clearly understand that Garabagh is the territory of Azerbaijan, and the location of the separatist regime under the temporary control of Russian peacekeeping units, is not Stepanakert, but Khankendi (Xankendi). In addition, Mr. Zatulin should once again note that there is no mention of any capital or so-called state in Azerbaijan's Garabagh.

As a result of his political illiteracy, Zatulin also tried to put his leadership in a bad position in front of the states. Every country knows this. President Vladimir Putin has expressed his opinion on mutual respect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in a tripartite meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In addition, Zatulin once again demonstrated his incompetence in the field of politics by opposing Turkiye, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russia has signed an agreement on mutual partnership with Azerbaijan, and relations between the two countries have always been at a high level. At the same time, Turkish-Russian relations continued at a high level without any questions or comments. As for Armenia, perhaps instead of criticizing Pashinyan, Zatulin should be thankful to the miserable prime minister due to his country's inability to become independent. Because if there is a country that will only listen to rhetoricians like him, it is Armenia.

As for the Russian politician's opinion on the situation in Garabagh, we offer him to pay a visit to Garabagh. If he wants to get information about real hunger and blockade, he can come directly to Khankendi and witness everything with his own eyes.

In general, from a political point of view, Konstantin Fyodorovich Zatulin tried to worsen the relations of his country with the regional states rather than expressing anything. In any case, the fact that a Duma official indulged in such political illiteracy is a disgrace to the name of the Russian state.

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews' deputy editor-in-chief

