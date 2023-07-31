Separatists clue in on their next sabotage plans during show at ICRC office in Khankendi

31 July 2023 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continues to collaborate and protect the separatist movement in Karabakh. The organization evaded its principle and neutrality long ago. It is not the first time that ICRC engages in scandalous activities. The organization is notorious for ratlines that helped Nazis to flee Europe for Latin America for avoiding investigation in Germany after WWII, illegally taking Ukrainian children to Belarus, treating Azerbaijani POWs in Armenia indifferently, and so on.

The last illegal activity of ICRC has been identified on the Lachin-Khankendi road recently. So, the representatives of the organization were caught red-handed smuggling forbidden products. However, another scandalous activity of the ICRC was revealed thanks to the so-called "Armenian protestors."

As American writer Wilson Rawls said, 'There is a little good in all evil'. The separatists presented an interesting image in the footage while organizing another show this time.

Thus, during a farce called a "protest" against Azerbaijan in front of the office of ICRC in Khankendi, inadvertently, a satellite dish for military usage was caught in the footage. It also occupied the agenda caused a hard discussion.

In a comment for AZERNEWS on the issue, the military expert noted that such kind of dishes apparent in the footage can be used for different purposes from receiving satellite channels to providing long-distance communications. Keeping it in mind, the pundit said that relevant organizations in Azerbaijan must investigate and take proper measurements relating to the issue.

“Large-scale dishes of this type are very similar to devices that can be used for various purposes, both for receiving satellite channels and for providing long-distance communications for space communications. Therefore, our relevant institutions should investigate this issue and discuss it with the International Committee of the Red Cross,” Verdiyev said.

The military expert who said that Armenia is capable of any provocation, especially during the war, also recalled a kindergarten that had been used as a headquarter by Armenians in the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, and noted that it is a habit of Armenian separatists to use civilians, civilian infrastructure, and the offices of organizations owning immunity as a defense shield.

“We have repeatedly witnessed Armenian separatists place their military units and objects at or near civilians, civilian infrastructure, and the offices of organizations owning immunity. Because Azerbaijan tries its best not to hit such kind of places. This time, the separatist organization aimed to achieve sustainable use of the device, which can also be used for military communications, by placing it in the territory of the International Committee of the Red Cross,” the military expert said.

As for the satellite antenna located in the yard of the ICRC office or adjacent to it, but its purpose is unknown, the military expert added that if the ICRC wants to watch foreign TV channels, there is no need for such a large satellite antenna in modern times.

