Video shown in Baku court confirms Arkady Ghukasyan’s presence in Shusha after occupation

1 May 2025 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

During today's session at the Baku Military Court, video footage confirming the presence of Arkady Ghukasyan, the former so-called leader of the separatist regime in Garabagh, in Shusha immediately after its occupation was presented as key evidence, Azernews reports.

Prosecutors from the state prosecution emphasized that the video was recorded in the aftermath of the illegal occupation of Shusha. They questioned Ghukasyan regarding individuals visible in the footage, to which the accused responded by naming several people appearing alongside him.

“In the middle is the driver in civilian clothes. Behind me is Oleg Isayan in a suit. I recognized Armen Isagulov in the background. The second is Zori Balayan. Vasily Atajanyan in civilian clothes. Now Bishop Pargev has come to replace the driver... I don’t recognize the others. It seems that they are just military men,” Ghukasyan stated.

The trial is part of ongoing legal proceedings against Armenian nationals accused of crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of genocide, terrorism, and the illegal seizure and retention of power in the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories.

The hearings highlight Azerbaijan’s continuing efforts to hold accountable those responsible for decades of occupation and human rights violations.