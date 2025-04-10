Armenia continues shelling Azerbaijan Army positions from Gorus direction

10 April 2025 00:12 (UTC+04:00)

Azernews reports, citing the Ministry, that the Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

On April 9, from 19:25 to 19:35, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Khaznavar and Khanazakh settlements of Gorus district using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, according to the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!