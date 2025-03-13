High ranks in self-styled entity were awarded by military-political leadership of Armenia [PHOTOS]

13 March 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

Court hearings on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression, were continued on March 13.

The hearings held at the Baku Military Court were presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and a panel consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). Each of the accused was provided with an interpreter into the language of their choice, as well as defense attorneys.

Present at the review hearings were the accused and their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as prosecutors in charge of public prosecution.

The hearings continued with the questioning of the accused Davit Babayan.

While answering questions from the defense attorneys of the other accused and representatives of the victims, he said that he knew the accused Bako Sahakyan as the two had worked together.

The accused Davit Manukyan, who was born and registered in the Republic of Armenia, is an Armenian citizen, was a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces serving in the military rank of Major General, while answering the questions of Nasir Bayramov, the Head of the Department of Public Prosecution of the Prosecutor General's Office, said that he had no knowledge of “Miatsum”. He acknowledged that the commander of the “Shushi” special military battalion that fought against the Azerbaijani state in Karabakh was Jirayr Sefilyan.

After that, the prosecutors in charge of public prosecution, the defense attorneys of the accused and representatives of the victims asked David Manukyan, Lyova Mnaksakanyan, Melikset Pashayan and Madat Babayan questions about the leaders and participants of the illegal armed formations, which constituted the core of the criminal organization created by Armenia on the territory of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic and in Karabakh, an integral part of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic, their relations with Armenia, its leadership and high-ranking officials, their activities, their participation in the activities of these formations, as well as the criminal ideology of a “Great Armenia”, the goals and objectives of the “Miatsum” and “Karabakh” movements, the persons in charge of those movements and their relations with the accused, whether the accused had participated in the illegal rallies held in Karabakh, who spoke at those illegal rallies, who was involved in them and how.

In response to questions, David Manukyan stated that he was unaware of the fact that Jirayr Sefilyan was born in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. He said, “He came from ‘Western Armenia’, but was a citizen of Armenia.”

The accused then stated that the so-called “Dashnak” battalion that fought against Azerbaijan in Karabakh consisted of various groups.

“There were people from Karabakh and citizens of Armenia in the groups,” he said.

David Manukyan also admitted that the activities of military groups in Karabakh in 1992 were not regulated by any regulatory acts. He said, “In 1992, the activities of those groups were regulated by ‘human laws’.”

He then answered questions of the defense and the victims.

The accused Levon Mnatsakanyan stated, while answering questions, that he had not participated in the illegal rallies in Yerevan in 1988 because he was a student at the time.

In response to public prosecutor Tarana Mammadova's questions, the accused Melikset Pashayan said that he had participated in illegal rallies held in Karabakh.

He noted that he had served in the Soviet army in 1989-1990, while in 1993 he had joined the “Asgaran Regiment” established in Karabakh.

After that, the accused Madat Babayan, in response to questions, stated that he was part of an armed group in Aghdara, that the weapons given to them had been brought by the leader of the group from Khankendi and Armenia, adding that the leader of the armed group was a certain Vanik Petrosyan.

Then the accused were asked questions about their functions and positions within the criminal entity, the forcible seizure of power in Karabakh, which was occupied by Armenia, including the administrative territorial division in the self-styled entity that operated under the leadership and control of Armenia, the appointments and dismissals to and from various positions, the currency in circulation, foreign and domestic banking operations, import and export of various goods, the name of which country was indicated as a place of production of goods manufactured as a result of the illegal economic activities of the self-styled entity, matters related to customs, the issuance of permits or visas to persons traveling to the territories where the so-called regime operated, what citizenship Armenian residents had, which institution issued their identity documents, the procedure for collecting funds for the budget, as well as the role and participation of the Armenian state, its state institutions, armed forces, and high-ranking officials in the aforementioned processes.

Arkady Ghukasyan noted that during his government, a process of illegal settlement had been carried out in Lachin and Kalbajar.

In response to questions from prosecutors Vusal Aliyev, Tugay Rahimli and Nasir Bayramov, who are responsible for public prosecution, he admitted that the self-proclaimed regime's “budget” was formed by Armenia. He stated that the funds allocated by Armenia to the regime's “budget” were registered as “loans”, but those “loans” were interest-free and issued for an indefinite period of time. “At that time, they were called ‘interest-free loans’. That is, there was no question of repaying the loans in the near future. In addition, customs matters related to the products ‘exported’ and ‘imported’ to and from Karabakh were dealt with in Armenia. The funds collected in the State Customs Service of the Republic of Armenia in connection with ‘imports’ and ‘exports’ in Karabakh were also included in the ‘interest-free loans’,” he added.

The accused said that the income from the sale of “Karabakh products” abroad through Armenia was less than the funds allocated by Armenia to the self-styled regime’s “budget” under the guise of “loans”.

He said that he was unaware of the inscriptions indicating which country they belonged to on the “Karabakh products” “exported” to foreign countries through Armenian customs.

In addition, Arkady Ghukasyan also admitted that the Armenian dram was in circulation in the territory of the self-proclaimed regime. He said, “That is why we were trying to have a single economic space. Also, salaries were paid in Armenian drams”.

He also acknowledged that the appointments to the “positions” of “defense minister” and “commander-in-chief of the army” in the so-called regime were agreed upon with the military-political leadership of Armenia and that ranks higher than major general were awarded in Armenia. He said, “All security issues were dealt with jointly with the Armenian leadership. I am talking about the time period from 1997 to 2007 and do not know what the situation was like afterwards.”

Arkady Ghukasyan said that information about the shootings and incidents on the line of contact during the occupation was first provided to the Armenian Ministry of Defense. He said, “Then we were also informed so that we would have information too.”

He said that Armenian residents living in the self-proclaimed entity were given Armenian passports. “Since ‘Nagorno-Karabakh’ was not recognized by any country, ‘the Republic of Armenia’ was stated in our passports. However, the specific address varied depending on whether a person lived in Khankendi, Aghdara, etc. These passports allowed people the opportunity to travel to Russia, Europe and other places. Therefore, the decision was made that Armenia should provide their passports. The passports used by Armenian citizens and Armenian residents living in Karabakh were identical in appearance. The only difference was the serial number. Armenia had a separate serial number for Armenian residents living in Karabakh.”

Stating that Armenian citizens visiting Karabakh did not undergo any registration, Arkady Ghukasyan noted, “Armenian citizens were not registered when they arrived in Karabakh and Armenian residents of Karabakh were not registered when they left Armenia. Foreign citizens were registered when traveling from Armenia to Karabakh and returning. They were coming from many countries. ‘Those in power” can answer these questions. Many people – deputies, senators, congressmen and others – were coming.”

He also noted that he was awarded the Order of “Gregory the Enlightener” by the Armenian leadership and that after leaving his “post” as “president” of the so-called regime, he had served as Armenia’s ambassador for special assignments for nine years.

Then the examination of documents related to the indictment's section on the forcible seizure of power began.

The next court hearing is scheduled for March 14. The hearing will continue with questions to be asked of the accused.

We recall that a total of 15 Armenian nationals have been charged with numerous crimes involving direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, its state bodies, military forces and illegal armed formations, verbal and written instructions, orders and assignments, provision of material and technical support, central governance, as well as the exercise of rigorous control, with the aim of committing military aggression and acts of terror against the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territory of Azerbaijan in violation of domestic and international law, and involving Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Mushegi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan and others, including criminal acts committed during the course of the war of aggression waged by the aforementioned criminal group.

The said persons, i.e. Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan, are being charged under Articles 100 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (extermination of the population), 106 (enslaving), 107 (deportation or forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance of people), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenary service), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 118 (military robbery), 120 (intentional murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (creation of a criminal association (organization)), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.