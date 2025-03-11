Victims ask court to give Ruben Vardanyan harshest sentence

11 March 2025 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

Victims testified in the criminal trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious crimes under the articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the victim, Sayyad Alakbarli, said that he knew Ruben Vardanyan through the media and that he was injured after falling on a mine buried in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, brought from Armenia. He said that the incident occurred in August 2023 while he was doing agricultural work in Khojaly.

The injured, Jalal Guliyev, Ravan Agazade, Nariman Abishli, Elbrus Azimli, Elmaddin Aghayev, Faig Azizov, Sakhavat Ismail, Ismail Huseynov, and Ibrahim Hamidli, stated that they were injured during military service in Kalbajar.

Each of the victims asked the court to impose the harshest sentence on the accused, Ruben Vardanyan.

The trial will continue on March 18.