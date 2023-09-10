10 September 2023 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

The passage of the truck full of food sent by the International Red Cross Society of Russia to Khankendi for Armenian minority in Garabagh is delayed.

Although the aid meant for families of Armenian origin living in Khankendi was supposed to pass to Asgaran at around 10 o'clock today, the truck still stopped in Barda district. On the one hand, the non-constructive position of the separatists in Garabagh as the reason for the delay in the movement of the truck is also, according to the information we received from reliable sources, the result of the pressure of the International Maiden's Cross Committee and the West on the Russian Red Cross Society.

It should be recalled that, on the initiative of the Russian government, according to the joint cooperation memorandum of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in order to meet the food needs of the Armenian minority living in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan, a total of one truck cargo of food has been sent by the Russian Red Cross Society.

