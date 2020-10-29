By Aisha Jabbarova

An Azerbaijani civilian has been killed in Armenia’s missile attack on Goranboy region’s Tap village, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev wrote in his Twitter account today.

“One more civilian was killed by Armenian armed forces in Tap village of Goranboy region. Missile landed on the roof of their house. Armenia's war crimes continues,” the tweet reads.

Armenia fired ballistic missiles on Barda city on October 27 and 28, killing 25 civilians.

Ninety-one Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in Armenia’s indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Azerbaijan.

Armenia has also been shelling Azerbaijan’s other cities and regions - Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi, Absheron, Tartar, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Goranboy, Aghdam.

Azerbaijan’s strategic infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Novorossiysk pipelines and Oghuz- Gabala-Baku water pipeline have also come under Armenian attacks.

The Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army, using large-calibre weapons, mortars and artillery on 27 September. Azerbaijan retaliated with a counter-offensive along the entire front.