Armenian armed forces subjected to artillery fire the territory of the Goranboy and Terter regions at 09:25 a.m. local time today, the Defence Ministry has reported.

Yesterday Armenia launched a missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Barda city far from the conflict zone, killing 21 civilians and injuring 70 others. Forbidden cluster missiles had been used during the attack.

Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani positions and civilians come after the US-brokered cease-fire agreement that entered force on October 26.