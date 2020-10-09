Three civilians have been injured in Armenia’s missile attack on Garabagh village in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, Trend news agency reported on October 9.

The injured civilians are 38-year-old Samir Asadov, 62-year-old Nizami Ibrahimov, and 52-year-old Alman Abbasov – all residents of Garabagh village.

The missiles were fired from the territory of Armenia. Big damage has been inflicted on the houses in Garabagh, Karimbeyli, Babi, Shukurbeyli villages of Fuzuli district as a result of the attack.

Armenian forces are also intensively shelling Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir city and Aghjabedi region, the Defence Ministry reported on October 9 at 14:19 pm.

Earlier today the ministry reported that the Armenian forces are shelling Barda and Aghdam regions.

Armenia has launched missile attacks targeting civilian settlements and infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan shortly after it resumed attacks near occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

On October 4, Armenia launched missile attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest populated city. There were also attacks on Mingachevir city that has a hydroelectric power station as well as on Khizi and Abheron region on the same day.

---

