Armenian-launched missile landed close to energy block in Azerbaijan's Mingachevir city, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said in his Twitter account on October 4.

"Proof of Armenia's delibarate and targeted attack against critical civilian infrastructure of Azerbaijan. #Missile landed in close proximity of energy block in #Mingachevir. But did not explode. Peace enforcement must continue to bring #Armenia to its senses and responsibility," Hajiyev wrote.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz