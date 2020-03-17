By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has ordered the command staff of the Armed Forces to use the necessary forces and means to suppress Armenian provocations along the front line, to ensure the safety of military personnel.

The minister made the remarks during the meeting to analyze the operational situation on the front line and the recent Armenian sabotage attempts on the line of contact and the border.

It should be noted that Armenian forces fired at positions of the Azerbaijani Armed forces and intensively shelled civilian points including civil vehicles and houses from large-calibre machine guns in various point of the line of contact and the border between March 12-14.

The minister also ordered to take relevant steps to increase vigilance of servicemen who are taking combat duty, as well as to enhance the logistics possibilities of units; to pay special attention to the quality of combat training activities conducted in military units, to increase the level of intensive combat training.

Commanders and other officers of formations stationed in the frontline zone were also involved in the meeting via video communication.

Addressing the meeting, Hasanov emphasized the importance of educating military personnel and strengthening military discipline.

Speaking about the results of the large-scale Command-Staff Exercises held in the Azerbaijan Army in early March, Hasanov noted the importance of using the state-of-the-art command and control methods in combat training activities. The minister emphasized that the study of the combat experience of the Turkish Armed Forces and its inclusion in the training plan of the nation army, the mutual exchange of experience within the framework of bilateral military cooperation, as well as the purchase of Turkish-made modern weapon and military equipment will be continued.

The Minister of Defense got acquainted with the process of transferring the weapons and specialized military equipment into the summer operation mode in all military units and subunits, as well as with the readiness of military facilities, gave relevant instructions.

Recalling Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev’s speech during the first session of the Parliament of the sixth convocation on March 10, Hasanov spoke about continuation of the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the head of state and the fulfillment of the forthcoming tasks.

Regarding the preventive measures taken in our country to prevent the possible spread of seasonal infectious diseases and coronavirus infection, the Minister of Defense demanded to strengthen the relevant medical and sanitary-epidemiological measures in military units. The Minister once again gave instructions with regards to the intensive disinfecting work in military units and institutions, raising awareness among the military personnel about the infection, as well as paying increased attention to observing personal hygiene rules, including limiting public events and temporarily suspending servicemen's meetings with their parents.

