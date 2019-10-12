By Trend

Armenia is actively promoting the heroization of Nazism, Russian well-known expert and TV presenter Yevgeny Mikhailov told Trend.

“Moreover, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s remarks at the summit in Ashgabat are beneath criticism as his statements that Nzhdeh is a hero and that he should not be equated with Nazi criminals are absolutely destructive,” the expert said.

“Pashinyan’s remarks are beyond the general strategy of combating the heroization of Nazism, which is primarily supported and promoted by the main guarantor of the security of this country – Russia,” Mikhailov added.

“Thus, Pashinyan once again made snide remarks about Moscow without expecting the retaliatory measures,” the expert said.

"Meanwhile, Pashinyan is mistaken,” Mikhailov said. “Russia has been harnessing for a long time and the fact that it has not yet made a sharp claim does not mean anything. Moscow still hopes to reason the Armenian new authorities. When the hope fades, I think that more drastic measures will be taken.”

The expert said that Yerevan under the current government has headed for the heroization of fascism.

"His special opinion regarding henchman of the Third Reich Garegin Nzhdeh, who led the SS Legion testifies to this,” Mikhailov added. “It turns out that this country must sign the appeal calling for the fight against the heroization of fascism.”

“I think that in his statement at the summit in Ashgabat, the Azerbaijani leader expressed the position of all the CIS countries that were formerly part of the USSR and which are now inclined to condemn the Armenian current policy," the expert said.

Garegin Nzhdeh is considered the founder of the theory propagating hatred on ethnic and ethnic grounds in Armenia.

More than 10,000 Azerbaijanis were killed by detachments led by Nzhdeh, 115 Azerbaijani villages were destroyed in Zangezur district in 1918-1920. At the same time, he is one of the authors of “Great Armenia” idea.

The goal is to create “Great Armenia”, first of all, through the lands of Azerbaijan and other neighboring countries. After the end of World War II, the military tribunal of the former USSR condemned Nzhdeh as a war criminal.

---

