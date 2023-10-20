Azerbaijani delegation participates in session of UNWTO General Assembly [PHOTOS]

20 October 2023 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani delegation has participated in the 25th session of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Led by Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev, the delegation was represented at the Global Investment and Global Education Forums held on the sidelines of the General Assembly, Azernews reports.

During the forums, representatives of the leading companies and organizations of the world tourism industry touched upon the current trends in tourism, investment opportunities, as well as prospects for cooperation on innovative issues in the field of tourism education.

Taking into account Azerbaijan's election as a member of the Organization's Executive Council at the 68th meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Europe held in Sofia (Bulgaria), the decision to grant Azerbaijan membership within the 25th General Assembly will come into effect.

As part of his visit, Fuad Naghiyev met with Brazilian Tourism Minister Celso Sabino de Oliveira to discuss the organization of promotional and publicity events, as well as study trips with the participation of representatives of media and tourism companies for the development of tourism cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil.

The Azerbaijani delegation also participated as an observer in the 119th session of the Executive Council held on October 17. The delegation is also expected to participate in the 120th session of the Executive Council of the UNCTAD to be held in Samarkand on October 20.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism. It is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

UNWTO promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development, and environmental sustainability. It provides leadership and support in advancing knowledge and tourism policies and serves as a global forum for tourism policy and a source of tourism research and knowledge.

Note that Azerbaijan has been a member of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) since 2001. Azerbaijan joined UNWT's Global Leaders for Tourism campaign and the "One Billion Tourists: One Billion Opportunities" initiative. UNWTO, in turn, provided technical assistance in drafting the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Tourism.

The 110th session of the Executive Board of the World Tourism Organisation (WTO) was held in Baku in 2019.

High-level representatives in the field of tourism from 37 countries and a number of international organizations took part in the event.

