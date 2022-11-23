Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 23 2022

Russian Utair increases number of direct flights between Samara & Baku

23 November 2022 17:21 (UTC+04:00)
Russian Utair increases number of direct flights between Samara & Baku

Russian Utair airlines have increased the number of flights from Samara to Baku from two to three times per week, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more