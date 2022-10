29 October 2022 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Buta Airways Tbilisi to Baku flight departure (J29230 morning flight status) has been delayed due to technical issues, the air carrier's press service told Trend.

The passengers of the mentioned flight will fly to Baku by another plane and will be provided with all the necessary amenities, including beverages and meals, in accordance with the airline rules.

