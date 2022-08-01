Israeli aircraft requests emergency landing in Baku

1 August 2022 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The captain of El Al Israel Airlines, who operated a flight on a Tel Aviv-Moscow (DME) route, requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to sudden deterioration in the passenger's health on board, Trend reports citing the Airport.

"The aircraft landed at Baku airport at 12:44 local time. Unfortunately, the passenger passed away during the flight. He suffered a heart attack," the message said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz