17 June 2022 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russian Utair airline will resume flights on Ufa-Baku route from June 20, 2022, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ufa International Airport.

"Flights from Ufa to capital of Azerbaijan (Baku) are scheduled on Mondays on a Boeing 735 with a capacity of 126 seats. Travel time will be 2 hours and 50 minutes," the press service said.

