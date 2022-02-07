The World’s Best Airline operates five weekly flights to Baku, offering seamless connectivity via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport to destinations in Asia, Africa, and The Americas.

Qatar Airways is pleased to celebrate 10 successful years of operating direct flights between Doha and Baku, Azerbaijan.

The airline marked this milestone with specially-designed cupcakes to valuable passengers on board flights QR354 from Baku to Doha. Additionally, the airline has announced a limited time special anniversary discount for passengers to book their flights during the upcoming spring travel season.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar al-Baker, said, “We are delighted to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of direct flights to Baku, offering passengers the opportunity to explore culture-rich hidden jewels in Europe’s tourist map. We are also happy to offer passengers from Azerbaijan seamless connectivity to more than 140 destinations worldwide via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport. Whether they are travelling for leisure or business, passengers can enjoy an unmatched service in the sky.”

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations. With more frequencies being added to key hubs, Qatar Airways offers unrivalled connectivity to passengers in Azerbaijan with many destinations in Asia, Africa, and the Americas via Doha.

Qatar Airways continues to offer passengers flexible booking options with unlimited date changes and fee-free refunds for travel completed by 30 September 2022.* The airline’s latest enhancement to its industry-leading flexible booking policy has been designed to induce confidence and to continue providing customers with unrivalled peace of mind that they can change their plans with ease.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax, in addition to securing five additional awards including ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021). The airline’s hub, Hamad International Airport, was also recently recognised as the ‘Best Airport in the World 2021’, ranking at number one in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

In addition to this, Qatar Airways has become the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport (HIA) as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline’s health and safety measures are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment. For full details of all the measures that have been implemented on board and at HIA, please visit qatarairways.com/safety.

