By Trend

Some 48,000 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Ukraine in 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Ukrainian State Agency for Tourism Development.

According to the agency, the number of foreigners who crossed the border of Ukraine in 2021 increased by 26.3 percent compared to 2020 up to about 4.3 million people.

Most of incoming tourists in Ukraine in 2021 arrived from Moldova - 1.05 million people, from Russia – 519,000 people, from Poland – 311,000 people, from Belarus – 273,000 people, from Romania – 264,000 people, from Turkey – 247,000 people, from Hungary – 227,000 people, from Germany – 154,000 people, from Israel – 133,000 people and from the US – 103,000 people.

Some 14.7 million Ukrainian people also crossed the Ukrainian border in 2021.

Around 4.5 million Ukrainian people visited Poland, 2.05 million people - Turkey, 1.7 million people - Hungary and 1.5 million people – Egypt in 2021, the agency said.

---

