By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Georgia have agreed on expanding tourism ties. The two countries are working on a joint tourist package, Trend reported.

"Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Georgia and the two countries have huge tourism potential," said Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze.

The Ambassador pointed out that Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Buta Airways have recently made a decision to resume direct flights to Georgia. The first flight is scheduled for March 19, 2021.

"Demand is high and we can increase the number of flights. We are optimistic about the start of flights and hope that the vaccination process will continue quickly," he added.

The Ambassador said that Tbilisi is becoming a more interesting destination for Azerbaijan in terms of both tourism and transit. Tbilisi Airport operates flights to Amsterdam, Vienna, Berlin, Munich, Paris, Istanbul, Athens and other cities.

"Over 9 million tourists visited Georgia and Azerbaijan has always been the leader in this regard. Georgia is working with Azerbaijan on a package of joint tourist packages for other countries. An Azerbaijani citizen must take a PCR test for coronavirus no earlier than 72 hours before visiting Georgia, and it will be necessary to take the test again in Georgia," the Ambassador said.

During the pandemic, the citizens of both countries received great assistance with the support of the embassies of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

