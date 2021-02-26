Starting from March 8, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan will launch special flights operated on the Baku-Kyiv-Baku route, the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) told Trend.

Regular flights will be performed to Boryspil airport by “Azerbaijan Airlines” twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays.

For timetables and booking, please visit the airline's website.

Passengers traveling on the Baku-Kyiv route should:

have the right to enter the territory of Ukraine. The entry requirements for Ukraine during the COVID-19 pandemic are available on the airline's website at: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-ukraine

get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take a COVID-19 test is published on the airline's website: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan

Passengers traveling on the Kyiv-Baku route should:

check their right of entry to Azerbaijan. The list of categories of persons who are allowed to enter Azerbaijan is available at: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan

get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. The test result must also indicate a QR code which will be verified at the check-in counters.

The test for coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Kyiv can be taken in the following clinics https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-ukraine. As the network of partner clinics expands, the list will grow.

In accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving in Baku by these flights will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Passengers should ensure that the test results are valid for 48 hours prior to their scheduled flight departure. Special rules of transportation applied by AZAL during the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at: https://youtu.be/Rbb_I0NsW7U

---

