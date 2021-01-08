By Trend

The construction and opening of a new airport in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district will affect the growth rate of Azerbaijan's economy, Director of the Caucasus Center for Political Analysis and Researcher of International Governance Ahmad Alili told Trend.

“Azerbaijan has huge plans for the development of the tourism sector in the Nagorno-Karabakh region,” director of the center said.

"First of all, the construction of a new airport in Fuzuli will affect the development of the country's tourism sector,” the researcher added. “The tourism potential is quite high in Azerbaijan and the opening of new tourist centers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region will become an even bigger winning scenario for the country."

“The tourism potential of the region has not been used over the past 30 years,” Alili added.

"During 30 years, the Armenians have tried to attract tourists there, however, as these territories are internationally recognized lands of Azerbaijan, anyone who arrived there was automatically included in the black list of our country," the director of the center added.

“Besides tourism potential, the Nagorno-Karabakh region has rich natural resources, and along with the development of tourism, it can also become a center of the metallurgical industry,” Alili said.

"At this stage of development, it is expedient to attract foreign investments from European countries, Iran, Russia, Turkey,” head of the center added. “Foreign investments will attract the attention of all countries to the geoeconomics of the region. The government is interested in participation of international corporations in the development of the region."

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz