By Laman Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order about the establishment of Beshbarmag Mountain State History, Culture and Nature Reserve.

The territory of the Beshmarmag mountain (Five Fingers) located in Siyazan's Galashikhi village has been declared as Beshbarmag mountain State History and Culture and Nature Reserve.

According to the order, the State Tourism Agency will ensure management of the reserve.

The Cabinet of Ministers is entrusted to determine border and protection zone of Beshbarmag Mountain State History, Culture and Nature Reserve within two months in cooperation with the State Tourism Agency, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and Siyazan Regional Executive Power.

A special regime should be established on the territory of the Reserve within three months.

The Cabinet of Ministers is entrusted to inform the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev about the work carried out in this direction and solve other issues arising from this order.

The required necessary expenses will be allocated from the funds provided for the State Agency for Tourism in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2020.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz