By Trend

Azerbaijan is still taking measures to bring back its citizens who are abroad, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a meeting of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 8, Trend reports.

“So far, over 15,000 Azerbaijani citizens have been returned to the country at the state expense by special charter flights,” said the official.

