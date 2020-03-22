By Trend

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is operating charter flights, as air traffic with a number of countries has been suspended in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan.

Two charter flights were made to Lankaran International Airport to return Azerbaijani citizens, AZAL told Trend.

On the night of March 21, AZAL transported 48 Azerbaijani citizens on a charter flight from Moscow to Lankaran and they have been quarantined.

In addition, on March 21, AZAL made another charter flight from Istanbul to Lankaran to return 248 Azerbaijani citizens.

More than 9,000 passengers have been transported to Azerbaijan by air from all over the world since March 15.

“In the current emergency situation that most countries in the world have encountered, we once again urge our citizens to show restraint and understanding. As every citizen returning to our country undergoes a medical examination and quarantines, the date of return of citizens to the country is determined in accordance with preparatory work of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers. For example, the schedule of charter flights delivering our citizens from abroad is compiled in accordance with preparation of special treatment hospitals and quarantine places, testing of people coming from abroad, logistics for people sent to quarantine, and other details.We urge our citizens to follow the information on the flight schedule and plan their visits in accordance with this schedule,” the message says.

