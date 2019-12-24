By Rasana Gasimova

Russia's IrAero Airlines will launch direct flights from Samara to Baku from January 15, 2020.

Flights will be carried out once a week on Wednesdays, a source within Samara’s Kurumoch International Airport has said.

The plane will take off from Samara at 01:20 am, and the return flight from Baku will take off at 04:10 am (local time). The flight duration will be an hour and 50 minutes. Flights will be carried out on Sukhoi Superjet 100 airplanes. One-way ticket prices start at 8, 685 rubles ($139).

IrAero is an air carrier based in Irkutsk, Russia. The company provides domestic and international scheduled passenger services, charter and cargo flights.

In early April 2017, IrAero obtained the permission from Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) to carry out flights to Azerbaijan. Currently, the company carries out flights to Baku from Chelyabinsk, Orenburg and Yekaterinburg.

Baku is among the most visited CIS cities among Russian tourists. As many as 2,849,600 tourists from 196 countries visited Azerbaijan during the year and Russians make up the largest part of the tourists having a share of 30.9 percent (about 900,000). In January-November 2019, 798,000 Russian travelers visited Azerbaijan.

Baku increasingly spreads its flight map over the world. This year alone, the country has discussed the opportunity of opening direct flights in numerous destinations.

In October 2019, the Saudi national air carrier, Flynas, started operating regular direct flights from Riyadh to Baku. The flights will be carried out once a week throughout the year.

Belarusian Belavia Airlines plans to launch daily flights between Minsk and Baku starting from 2020. China also plans launching another flight to Azerbaijan next year.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan might open direct flights in Summer 2020. The flights will be carried out between Baku and the cities of Karachi and Lahore.

The number of flights from Baku to Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh summer resort is expected to double on 2020.

Currently, 21 foreign airlines operate in the Azerbaijani market.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz