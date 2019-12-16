“Azerbaijan Airlines” acquires the next generation flight simulator for Embraer E-190 aircraft from FlightSafety International.

The simulator will be installed in the Pilot Training Centre at the Azerbaijan National Aviation Academy.

On December 16 in Baku the contract was signed by Jahangir Asgarov, President of “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC and the rector of the NAA, academician Arif Pashayev from Azerbaijani side and John C. Van Maren, Executive Director Simulation Product & Services, and Head of Sales Commercial Products & Services, Philippe Delfour from FlightSafety International’s side.

The total value of the contract is $11.5 million.

The new simulator complex “FS1000 Embraer E190-E1 Level D Full Flight Simulator” will allow providing the full training and certification of pilots of Azerbaijan's low-cost airline Buta Airways. A preliminary purchase contract of this simulator was reached in November this year at Dubai Air Show 2019.

“The National Aviation Academy (NAA) is the training unit of civil aviation personnel of Azerbaijan. Therefore, we are constantly working on expansion its material and technical base. Together with the rector of the NAA, academician Arif Pashayev, the decision was taken to build a second building on the territory of the Academy, the construction of which is nearing completion intended for a simulator complex. It will house flight simulators for Embraer E-190 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The signing of today's contract is another confirmation that we are working hard to develop and improve the professionalism of aviation personnel,” – noted Jahangir Asgarov.

It should be noted that not only pilots of Azerbaijani airlines but also foreign airlines will be trained at this simulator complex.

AZAL Pilot Training Centre was founded in 2010. It consists of Theoretical and Practical Training Departments. Every year, Theoretical Training Department provides participation of more than 7000 civil aviation specialists in more than 300 advanced training courses. Four flight simulators - Airbus A319/320, Boeing 757/767, ATR-42/72, as well as MI-8AMT helicopter – functioning at the Practical Training Department are of great importance important for the acquisition and maintenance of professional pilot skills.

“FlightSafety is very pleased and proud to be selected by Azerbaijan Airlines to provide this advanced technology full flight simulator that will be qualified to Level D, the world’s most stringent standard. This clearly demonstrates the commitment by Azerbaijan Airlines to safety and to provide its pilots with the highest quality, most effective training. We look forward to expanding our relationship with the airline and our presence in Azerbaijan”, – said John Van Maren.

