By Trend

The main objectives include increasing Azerbaijan’s competitiveness on a global scale and providing tourists visiting the country with services in accordance with international standards, Director General of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid said at the Azerbaijan Tourism Summit, Trend reports Nov. 29.

For this, with the help of the new Destination Management Organization, hotels, airlines, tour operators, travel guides, etc. should closely cooperate with the unifying network of the tourism industry, the director general noted.

Sengstschmid added that in order to train personnel, investments should be made in Azerbaijani regions in tourism education.

“The development of tourism in Azerbaijan is our top priority,” the director general said. “The future of tourism is based namely on new technologies. Azerbaijan must also keep up with global challenges. Naturally, there will be certain difficulties on the way. However, on path together, we will succeed. Success won’t be available without support of our intermediaries and other participants in achieving our goal. There is a lot of work ahead.”

