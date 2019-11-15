By Trend

Russia’s Smartavia (formerly Nordavia) airline company has launched regular flights to Baku from Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, the airline company’s press service told Trend Nov. 14.

The sales of tickets for St. Petersburg-Baku flights are open, and the flights themselves will be operated twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays, beginning from Nov. 14.

The schedule has been drawn up until March 2020.

Nordavia is a Russian airline company founded in 2004 and based in Arkhangelsk city. In 2019, as a result of rebranding, Nordavia began operating flights under the Smartavia trademark. The airline company operates scheduled and charter passenger flights.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz