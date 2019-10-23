Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced special discounts within an autumn campaign, Trend reported on Oct. 23 referring to the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.
While purchasing tickets at least 72 hours prior to departure between October 23 and 31, 2019, the full cost of the ticket in economy class will be (direction from / to Baku):
Kuwait - 159 euros
Antalya - 169 euros
Istanbul - 179 euros
Dubai - 179 euros
Almaty - 189 euros
Ankara - 189 euros
Tel Aviv - 229 euros
Berlin - 269 euros
Milan - 289 euros
Paris - 299 euros
Jeddah - 309 euros
London - 389 euros
New-York - 439 euros
Prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees.
The cost includes free baggage allowance (1 piece up to 23 kg), hand luggage (up to 10 kg, dimensions up to 55*40*23 cm).
The number of tickets at discounted prices is limited.
Departure period: from November 1 to December 7, 2019. Discounted tickets are not exchangeable or refundable. As part of a flight, AZAL Miles frequent flyer program can also be used. Additional information on the program can be obtained from: www.miles.azal.az.
Air tickets can be purchased on the website www.azal.az as well as at AZAL sales offices and the Airline’s official agencies.
For additional information you can contact support center via callcenter@azal.az or use the feedback form on the website.
---
