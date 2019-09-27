By Trend

The main task of the Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency is to promote the country’s tourism potential, use the existing opportunities as efficiently as possible to popularize Azerbaijan as a center of regional and global tourism and achieve an even bigger flow of tourists to the country, Chairman of the Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev said in a congratulatory letter, Trend reports.

The letter was addressed to all those involved in the tourism sector and sent on the occasion of the World Tourism Day, celebrated on September 27.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz