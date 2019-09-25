By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan is among the fastest-growing tourism destinations. The country enjoys a great potential for tourism due to its nature, climate, historical monuments, cuisine and rich culture.

The Regional Development Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has initiated a new project to develop adventure tourism in Azerbaijan, Trend report on September 24, referring to the union.

As part of the “Inch by inch around the country” project supported by the Azerbaijani Youth Foundation, it is planned to locate guide signs and information boards across territories with adventure tourism potential to help identify new routes in regions favorable for this type of tourism, and ensure the safe movement of tourists.

As part of this project launched in Ismayilli region, guide signs and information boards were located along the routes of "Buzkhana" and “Girkhotag Legends " monuments that stand on the mountain of Fitdag in Sulut village and date back to XVII-XVIII centuries. A trip to these monuments was organized for 30 young people interested in adventure tourism.

Professional climbers provided participants with information about mountain sports, the rules for using equipment, first aid, and psychological training in extreme situations before the trip and throughout the trip.

The project is planned to be carried out in other regions of Azerbaijan as well.

New routes are currently being explored in adventure tourism-friendly regions.

In recent years, the development of the tourism industry has received the closest attention of the leadership of Azerbaijan. In the cities of country, in resort areas, in the mountains and on the Caspian coast, dozens of international-class hotels were built, worldwide networks opened their hotels, water parks and extensive recreation areas were created.

Moreover, simplification of visa regime also plays a major role in the development of tourism in Azerbaijan. Currently, citizens of a number of countries get visas right at the Azerbaijani airports, while other tourists can visit the country by getting online tourist visas.

The tourist flow to Azerbaijan in January to July 2019 amounted to 1.78 million people, which is 7.4 percent higher than in same period last year.

Azerbaijan ranked in top 5 excursion tour destination in National Geographic Traveler Awards 2019, an annual traveler award held by National Geographic Traveler magazine.



