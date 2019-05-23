By Laman Ismayilova

"From Regions to Regions" Creativity Festival has traveled to Balakan.

The festival has been already held in Shamakhi, Kurdamir, Shamkir, Masalli, Lerik, etc.

The event was held in the Heydar Aliyev Culture and Recreation Park. The guests of the event were met by dance groups performing Azerbaijani folk dance "Yalli".

The performance of the folk groups "Grandmothers and Granddaughters", "Eday", "Khinayakhdi" and "Buta" left no one indifferent.

As part of the event, an exposition of products of various types of decorative and applied arts was presented to the festival's guests.

Moreover, there was also a book corner dedicated to the Year of Nasimi at the festival. It is noteworthy that in connection with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 the Year of Nasimi. Various scientific institutions and cultural centers hold a series of events dedicated to the life and work of the great poet.

The festival continued with spectacular concert with the participation of folklore, music and dance groups.

"From Regions to Regions" Creativity Festival aims at promotion of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, who have rich traditions of statehood, demonstrate the cultural potential of the regions, and strengthen inter-regional exchange.

The project serves to familiarize with the cultural diversity of Azerbaijan’s regions, expansion of cultural ties between them and emergence of new initiatives.

Balakan region of Azerbaijan stands out for its charming nature, rich flora and fauna. The climate here is mild and generally warm and temperate. There is Katekh waterfall, which is a miracle of nature.

As for attractions, the city has an interesting mosque of the 17th-19th centuries with an unusually high minaret. Items of traditional crafts, various archaeological finds and other exhibits are stored in the local history museum.

The most popular place in Balakan is the Heydar Aliyev Culture and Recreation Park with an area of 17.5 hectares. The park has beautiful flowers and trees.

One of the most interesting entertainments in Balakan is the cable car, through which one can climb from the park to a cafe located on a hill.

