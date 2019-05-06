6 May 2019 13:29 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
There are delays in Baku-Moscow and Moscow-Baku flights on May 6, a source in the Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.
The source said that the flight from Sheremetyevo International Airport in the direction of Baku, which was scheduled at 14:05 (GMT +3), is expected at 13:05.
Another flight, from Baku to Moscow, was postponed from 15:10 (GMT +4) to 17:00.
At least 41 people died on May 5 after a Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet plane made an emergency landing due to fire on board in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.
