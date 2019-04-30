By Trend

A tourism zone and a zone of scientific importance are planned to be created on the Agsu Pass (143-157 kilometers of the Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway), Anvar Aliyev, Ph.D. in Agricultural Sciences, head of the department of ecogeography at the Institute of Geography of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, told Trend.

Agsu Pass is extremely dangerous in terms of landslides and it is possible to build a road in the lowlands of Agsuchay River, which will be twice as short, he said.

Aliyev stressed that natural anthropogenic factors greatly affect the territory of the 14-kilometer Agsu pass, located at an altitude of 700 meters above sea level.

“There are ancient platforms (cratons) at Agsu pass,” he said.

"A scientific zone may be created here,” Aliyev said. “Tourists can come here to see this uniqueness. Scholars may do research. The most important thing is that unique nature will be preserved."

He added that if a new road is built, then the year-round recreation zones for people, especially in summer, may be created on the Agsu pass.

“There is an opportunity to shorten the way along the Baku-Shamakhi highway,” Aliyev said.

"This route can be shortened by 20-30 kilometers, which will allow getting from Baku to Shamakhi within an hour,” Aliyev added. “Along with creating favorable conditions for people using this road, it is also attractive from an environmental point of view."

He added that the corresponding proposal will be sent to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The proposals for the construction of the Baku-Agsu highway were submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers in 2017, Anar Najafli, head of the PR department of the Azerbaijani State Agency of Highways, told Trend.

"The proposals envisage the construction of a road along the Agsuchay River without using the Agsu pass, as well as the reconstruction of the Muganli-Ismayilli road,” he said. “The proposal has been accepted by the Cabinet of Ministers. Its implementation will begin immediately after the state allocates funds."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz