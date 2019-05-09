By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Gakh is one of the Azerbaijani regions with the most favorable climatic conditions, which has wide opportunities for tourism development.

Tourists who like wandering should necessarily get acquainted with the sights of this beautiful region of Azerbaijan.

Lakit Village

Lakit is a village with ancient history – there are ancient Albanian temples on a mountain near the village, which proves that.

The church and its auxiliary buildings, located 1 km away from the village, date back to the 4th-6th centuries. The construction and architectural style of these buildings are harmonious with the early medieval temple complex. In ancient times, temples were built on hills or on the slopes of mountains.

The word "Lakit" was taken from the name of Lak tribes who lived in that area in ancient times. Some of the population of Lakit are mugals and speak Turkish. The other part speaks in the language of one of the mountainous tribes of the Caucasus. Even though they call themselves Lezgis, they say that their language does not coincide with that of the Dagestan Lezgins.

Lakit Waterfall

This waterfall has been popular among foreign tourists coming to Azerbaijan in recent years. Everyone coming to Gakh should definitely visit the Lakit waterfall. Thanks to its unique natural beauty and coolness, this waterfall forms a special harmony.

Local residents call it a mossy waterfall. When the water in the mountain rivers is abundant, this waterfall also has plenty of water, but it falls as droplets, which gives the waterfall a unique beauty. In winter, this waterfall is usually frozen.

Lakit waterfall was registered as Gakh Nature Monument by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated August 5, 2006, and is protected by the state.

Uludag Tourism and Recreation Complex

Ilisu village of Gakh is located 12 km north-east of Gakh city and is one of the most beautiful places in the Caucasus. The flora and fauna of the surrounding area has maintained its originality, the nature always attracts the attention of the local population and guests of Azerbaijan. Ilisu village is one of the oldest settlements located at 1,400 m above sea level.

Uludag Tourism and Recreation Complex in Ilisu covers an area of 4 hectares of mountain belt and provides full-time service. The complex includes the central complex building, two-storey and one-storey cottages built on wooden floors, a cafe, club and other facilities. Luxury and semi-luxury hotel amenities have been also created there.

Great Bridge

There are many historical and architectural monuments in the Gakh region and one of such monuments is the Great Bridge.

This bridge was built over the Kurmuk River on the road to Ilisu village. It was a very convenient place for the construction of a bridge. This bridge was built on rocky cliffs and lime, where the river bed is shallow.

Egg yolk was also used as construction material in the construction of the Great Bridge. The side walls of the bridge are stones. Here, traces of repair work done at different times are apparent.

The Great Bridge, which witnessed over three centuries of history, survived until our time and tourists coming to the region, have the opportunity to pass the river through this unique monument.

At present, the Great Bridge is protected by the state as a historical and architectural monument.

These are only a small part of the beautiful natural and architectural sights of Gakh. To enjoy all of them, one should definitely visit this delightful region of Azerbaijan.

