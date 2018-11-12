Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced a new campaign on route from Baku to Beijing and return flight, press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC said in a statement.

For flights from December 1 to March 26, 2019, the full cost of the ticket in economy class will be:

Baku-Beijing-Baku-399 EURO

Beijing-Baku-Beijing-450 USD

Prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees.

Note that the number of tickets at discounted prices is limited.

The cost includes free baggage allowance (1 piece up to 23 kg), hand luggage (up to 10 kg, dimensions up to 55*40*23 cm) and hot meals on board.

Air tickets on discounts should be purchased on the website www.azal.az as well as in the Airline’s official agencies. Points for the flight may be credited automatically in case AZAL Miles member unique number will be entered in the appropriate filed while purchasing online.

Detailed information about AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program is available at: www.miles.azal.az.

Online registration is available for those who are not a member of the program yet on the following link: http://ffj2.loyaltyplus.aero/j2loyalty/register.jsf?lang=en

To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact:

(+99412) 598-88-80; short number for calls from Azerbaijan: *8880.

E-mail: callcenter@azal.az

Questions regarding AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program can be sent to azalmiles@azal.az or through the contact form on the website: www.azal.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz